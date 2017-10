BRIEF-Delivery Hero posts like-for-like revenue growth of 66 pct in H1

Sept 26 (Reuters) - DELIVERY HERO AG

* DGAP-NEWS: DELIVERY HERO GENERATES 66% REVENUE GROWTH IN THE FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2017

* ‍STRONG INCREASE IN FIRST HALF-YEAR 2017 SEGMENT REVENUES BY 66% TO EUR 246.5 MILLION (LIKE-FOR-LIKE H1 2016: EUR 148.9 MILLION)​

* ‍EXPECTS REVENUES BETWEEN EUR 530M AND EUR 540M FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017​

* ‍EXPECTS FOR 2017 TO HAVE AN ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN BETWEEN -15% TO -17%.​

* ‍REVENUES IN EUROPE GROWING BY 36%, MIDDLE EAST & NORTH AFRICA BY 86%, ASIA BY 91% AND AMERICAS BY 117%​

* ‍WE REMAIN COMMITTED TO GROW INTO EBITDA BREAK-EVEN FOR GROUP IN 2018 AND FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA POSITIVE IN 2019.​

* H1 ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IMPROVED SIGNIFICANTLY TO -18% FROM -47% (LIKE-FOR-LIKE H1 2016)​

* H1 ‍ORDER NUMBERS GREW TO 131.8 MILLION IN H1 2017 (H1 2016: 89.4 MILLION), UP BY 47% ON A LIKE FOR LIKE BASIS​