Dec 20 (Reuters) - DELKO SA:

* INFORMS THAT IT SIGNS AGREEMENT ENDING NEGOTIATIONS WITH PP-HU SPECJAL SP. Z O.O. AND PT DYSTRYBUCJA SA

* ANNULS LETTER OF INTENT FROM JUNE 10, 2015, REGARDING INVESTMENT IN FMCG INDUSTRY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)