2 months ago
BRIEF-Dell Technologies class v common stock - diluted EPS $0.56​
#Regulatory News
June 8, 2017 / 11:27 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Dell Technologies class v common stock - diluted EPS $0.56​

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Dell Technologies Inc

* Dell Technologies reports fiscal year 2018 first quarter financial results

* Dell Technologies Inc - ‍q1 revenue was $17.8 billion, q1 non-gaap revenue was $18.2 billion​

* Dell Technologies Inc qtrly ‍net revenue $17,816 million, up 46%​

* Dell Technologies Inc - ‍increased pc shipments by 6.2 percent in quarter, year-over-year​

* Dell Technologies inc qtrly ‍continuing operations - class v common stock - diluted earnings per share $0.56​

* Dell Technologies Inc qtrly ‍continuing operations - DHI Group - diluted loss per share $2.57​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

