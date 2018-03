BRIEF-Dell Technologies Qtrly Class V Loss Per Share From Continuing Operations Attributable To Co $1.12

March 8 (Reuters) - Dell Technologies Inc:

* DELL TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

* DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC - REVENUE OF $21.9 BILLION FOR Q4, UP 9 PERCENT

* DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY CLASS V LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $1.12

* DELL TECHNOLOGIES - DURING QT , CO GENERATED A GAAP OPERATING LOSS OF $321 MILLION, WITH NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME OF $2.1 BILLION

* DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC - FOR Q4, NON-GAAP REVENUE WAS $22.2 BILLION, UP 8 PERCENT FROM PRIOR PERIOD

* DELL TECHNOLOGIES - SINCE CLOSING EMC TRANSACTION, CO PAID DOWN ABOUT $10 BILLION IN GROSS DEBT, EXCLUDING DELL FINANCIAL SERVICES DEBT

* DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC - CLIENT SOLUTIONS GROUP REVENUE FOR FISCAL Q4 WAS $10.6 BILLION, UP 8 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: