BRIEF-Dell Technologies Says Is Evaluating Potential Business Opportunities, Including A Potential Business Combination Of Dell Technologies, VMware

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Vmware Inc:

* DELL TECHNOLOGIES - IS EVALUATING POTENTIAL BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES, INCLUDING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION OF DELL TECHNOLOGIES, VMWARE

* DELL TECHNOLOGIES SAYS POTENTIAL BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES CURRENTLY BEING EVALUATED DO NOT INCLUDE SALE TO A THIRD PARTY OF CO OR THE ISSUER

* DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS DELL TECHNOLOGIES IS ALSO CONSIDERING MAINTAINING “THE STATUS QUO” - SEC FILING

* DELL TECHNOLOGIES - EVALUATING POTENTIAL BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES, INCLUDING POTENTIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF DELL TECHNOLOGIES STOCK Source text: (bit.ly/2DX0Ryl) Further company coverage: