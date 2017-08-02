FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Delphi Automotive Q2 revenue $4.3 billion
#Regulatory News
August 2, 2017 / 11:08 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Delphi Automotive Q2 revenue $4.3 billion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Delphi Automotive Plc

* Delphi reports second quarter 2017 financial results; raises full year outlook

* Q2 earnings per share $1.71 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.38 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $4.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.2 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Delphi Automotive Plc - spin-off of powertrain systems segment remains on track for completion by march 2018

* Delphi Automotive Plc - sees Q3 net sales $4,000 million - $4,100 million

* Delphi Automotive Plc - sees Q3 adjusted net income per share $1.52 - $1.58

* Delphi Automotive Plc sees FY 2017 net sales $16,850 million - $17,050 million

* Delphi Automotive Plc - raising full year outlook for sales and earnings

* Delphi Automotive Plc sees FY 2017 adjusted net income per share $6.55 - $6.75

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.56, revenue view $4.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.63, revenue view $16.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Delphi Automotive Plc sees FY 2017 capital expenditures $850 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

