FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Delphi Automotive updates on post spin-off names
Sections
Featured
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
China
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
Syria
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
September 27, 2017 / 2:19 PM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Delphi Automotive updates on post spin-off names

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Delphi Automotive Plc

* Delphi Automotive announces post spin-off names

* Delphi Automotive announces post spin-off names

* Delphi Automotive - Aptiv and Delphi Technologies will be names of two publicly-traded companies that will result from co’s previously announced spin-off of its Powertrain Systems segment​

* Delphi Automotive says Aptiv, comprises electronics & safety and electrical/electronic architecture businesses​

* Delphi Automotive says ‍powertrain business will carry name Delphi Technologies​

* Delphi Automotive says ‍following completion of spin-off, expected to occur by end of March, 2018, Aptiv will begin trading under ticker symbol “APTV”​

* Delphi Automotive says ‍following completion of spin-off Delphi Technologies will trade under ticker symbol “DLPH”​

* Delphi Automotive Plc says ‍both Aptiv and Delphi Technologies will unveil their new brands at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January, 2018​

* Delphi Automotive - Kevin Clark, Delphi president and chief executive officer ‍will remain as CEO of Aptiv​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.