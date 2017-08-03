BRIEF-Delphi Energy reports Q2 revenue C$20.2 mln

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Delphi Energy Corp -

* Delphi Energy reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share C$0.04

* Q2 revenue C$20.2 million

* Produced an average of 9,420 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("boe/d") for Q2

* Produced 6,484 boe/d in Q2 of 2017, a twelve percent increase from 5,802 boe/d in comparative quarter of 2016

* Delphi Energy Corp - will continue to execute an accelerated capital program for its liquid-rich bigstone montney property through remainder of 2017

* Delphi Energy - production capability remains ahead of forecast despite larger impact from scheduled turnaround of semCAMS K3 processing plant

* Production is forecast to continue to grow through second half of 2017, on track with production guidance.

