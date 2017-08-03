FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Delphi Energy reports Q2 revenue C$20.2 mln
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 3, 2017 / 2:31 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Delphi Energy reports Q2 revenue C$20.2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Delphi Energy Corp -

* Delphi Energy reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share C$0.04

* Q2 revenue C$20.2 million

* Produced an average of 9,420 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“boe/d”) for Q2

* Produced 6,484 boe/d in Q2 of 2017, a twelve percent increase from 5,802 boe/d in comparative quarter of 2016

* Delphi Energy Corp - will continue to execute an accelerated capital program for its liquid-rich bigstone montney property through remainder of 2017

* Delphi Energy - production capability remains ahead of forecast despite larger impact from scheduled turnaround of semCAMS K3 processing plant

* Production is forecast to continue to grow through second half of 2017, on track with production guidance.

* Well results continue to meet or exceed our expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.