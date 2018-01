Jan 16 (Reuters) - Delphi Technologies Plc:

* REVENUE GROWTH EXPECTED TO ACCELERATE LONG-TERM - CEO AT DEUTSCHE BANK CONF‍​

* SEES COMMERCIAL VEHICLE REVENUES TO GROW AT 10 PERCENT CAGR THROUGH 2020 - DEUTSCHE BANK CONF‍​

* SEES POWER ELECTRONICS BUSINESS TO GROW AT 35 PERCENT PER YEAR THROUGH 2020 - DEUTSCHE BANK CONF‍​

* WOULD BE OPPORTUNISTIC TO PURSUE STRATEGIC AND ACCRETIVE M&A - DEUTSCHE BANK CONF‍​ Further company coverage: