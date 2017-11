Nov 28 (Reuters) - Delta 9 Cannabis Inc:

* DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC - ‍ENTERED INTO A NATIONAL DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION​

* DELTA 9 CANNABIS - ‍UNDER DEAL CO TO OFFER CANNABIS PRODUCTS THROUGH CURATED CRAFTGROW LINE VIA TWEED MAIN STREET‘S ONLINE STORE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: