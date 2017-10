Sept 27 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines CEO Edward Bastian:

* CEO Bastian calls boeing anti-dumping claims “absurd” and “bizarre”‍​

* Delta Air Lines CEO Edward Bastian says carrier does not want to be in the middle of the Boeing-Bombardier dispute‍​

* Delta Air Lines CEO Bastian says he does not believe U.S. government will impose high duties on Bombardier jets Further company coverage: