BRIEF-Delta Air Lines expects to record roughly $350 mln of other expenses in June quarter - SEC Filing

* Delta Air Lines Inc - Expects to record roughly $350 million of other expenses in June quarter - SEC Filing

* Delta Air Lines Inc - Expects a June quarter operating margin of 18 - 19%, an improvement of 200bps year on year - SEC Filing

* Delta Air Lines - Results includes $125 million impact from operational disruption that resulted from severe storms in Atlanta in early April

* Delta Air Lines Inc - Non fuel unit costs including profit sharing for June quarter are expected to be up 5 - 6% versus prior year