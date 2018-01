BRIEF-Delta Air Lines Reports Quarterly Adjusted EPS of $0.96

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc:

* QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $10,245 MILLION VERSUS $9,458 MILLION

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.96

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.88, REVENUE VIEW $10.13 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY CASM-EX, INCLUDING PROFIT SHARING, AS REPORTED WAS 11.20 CENTS VERSUS 11.25 CENTS

* QTRLY PASSENGER REVENUE PER AVAILABLE SEAT MILE 14.15 CENTS VERSUS 13.58 CENTS

* AS A RESULT OF THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017, CO RECOGNIZED ONE-TIME CHARGE OF $150 MILLION IN Q4

* $60 MILLION IMPACT ON Q4 ADJUSTED PRE-TAX INCOME FROM DECEMBER’S POWER OUTAGE AT ATLANTA’S HARTSFIELD-JACKSON AIRPORT, WINTER STORM BENJI

* INCREASES FY 2018 GUIDANCE TO $6.35 TO $6.70 EARNINGS PER SHARE DUE TO ADDITIONAL BENEFITS FROM TAX REFORM

* SEES Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.60 - $0.80

* SEES Q1 PRE-TAX MARGIN 6 PERCENT - 8 PERCENT

* SEES Q1 TOTAL UNIT REVENUE EXCLUDING REFINERY SALES UP 2.5 PERCENT - 4.5 PERCENT

* SEES Q1 FUEL PRICE, INCLUDING TAXES AND REFINERY IMPACT, $2.05 - $2.10

* SEES Q1 CASM - EX INCLUDING PROFIT SHARING UP 2 PERCENT - 4 PERCENT

* SEES Q1 SYSTEM CAPACITY UP ABOUT 3 PERCENT

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.83 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.94 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: