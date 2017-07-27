FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Delta Air Lines to acquire 10 pct equity in JV partner Air France-KLM
July 27, 2017 / 5:03 PM / 13 days ago

BRIEF-Delta Air Lines to acquire 10 pct equity in JV partner Air France-KLM

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc:

* Delta deepening longstanding partnership with Air France-KLM through 10% equity investment

* Partnership with Air France-KLM Group with a EUR 375 million investment to acquire 10 percent equity in joint venture partner

* ‍Delta, Air France-KLM and Virgin Atlantic will launch a combined long-term joint venture​

* Expanded JV, including Alitalia, will offer nearly 300 daily nonstop trans-Atlantic flights and "convenient" flight schedules

* Long-term joint venture will be supported by a 31 percent investment by Air France-KLM in Virgin Atlantic​

* Partnership with Air France-KLM Group to acquire equity in JV partner and a seat on Air France-KLM Group Board of Directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

