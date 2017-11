Nov 9 (Reuters) - DELTA CORP LTD:

* HY ENDED SEPT 2017 PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF $43.0 MILLION VERSUS $41.6 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* HY REVENUE OF $250.1 MILLION VERSUS $246.6 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* DECLARED AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF US2,25 CENTS PER SHARE TO BE PAID ON 3 NOVEMBER 2017

* "LITTLE CHANGE IF ANY IS EXPECTED IN THE OPERATING ENVIRONMENT TO THE END OF THE FI NANCIAL YEAR" Source: bit.ly/2yiSGp9 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)