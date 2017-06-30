FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Delta Natural Gas enters into modification agreement
June 30, 2017 / 9:18 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Delta Natural Gas enters into modification agreement

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Delta Natural Gas Company Inc:

* Delta Natural Gas Company says effective June 30, co entered into a modification agreement with Branch Banking And Trust Company - SEC filing

* Delta Natural Gas Company - agreement amends co's bank line of credit under original promissory note and addendum dated as of October 31, 2002

* Delta Natural Gas Company - pursuant to modification agreement, scheduled termination date of bank line of credit extended to earlier of June 30, 2019

* Aggregate principal amount co may borrow under bank line of credit remains at $40 million

* Delta Natural Gas Company Inc - interest on line is determined monthly at London Interbank offered rate plus 1.075% on used bank line of credit Source text: (bit.ly/2t0jhao) Further company coverage:

