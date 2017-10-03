BRIEF-Delta reports operating performance for September 2017

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc:
* Delta reports operating performance for september 2017
* Says Hurricane Irma significantly impacted operations in Florida, Caribbean, and Georgia, including company’s Atlanta hub
* Says company carried 14.7 million passengers across global network in September
* Says sees operating margin for three months ended September 30 of 15.9 pct - 17.1 pct
* Says Hurricane Irma negatively impacted results by approximately $120 million in September
* Says sees ADJ operating margin for three months ended september 30 of 15.5 pct - 16.5 pct
* Says total system RPMs for September 17.65 billion versus 17.60 billion year ago
* Says total system ASMs for September 20.92 billion versus 20.80 billion year ago
* Sys total system load factor for September 84.4 pct versus 84.6 pct year ago