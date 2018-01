Jan 29 (Reuters) - Delta Technology Holdings Ltd:

* DELTA TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LTD - ON JAN 26, XIN CHAO RESIGNED HIS POSITION AS CEO AND DIRECTOR ON THE BOARD OF DELTA TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LTD

* DELTA TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS - ON SAME DAY, LONG YI WAS APPOINTED AS CEO AND DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY Source text: (bit.ly/2rP4BfM)