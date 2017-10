Oct 23 (Reuters) - Deltic Timber Corp

* Deltic Timber Corp - preliminary Q3 ‍net income was $2.5 million, or $.20 per diluted share​

* Deltic Timber Corp - sees Q4 pine sawtimber harvest to be 275,000 to 300,000 tons

* Deltic Timber Corp - preliminary Q3 ‍net sales was $61.6 million, compared to $53.5 million for Q3 2016​