Feb 6 (Reuters) - DELTICOM AG:

* DELTICOM GROUP GROWS BY 10 % IN FY 2017 AND ACHIEVES AN EBITDA MARGIN OF 1.5 %.

* FY REVENUES OF AROUND EUR 667 MILLION IN FINANCIAL YEAR ELAPSED

* FY EBITDA OF AROUND EUR 10 MILLION IN FINANCIAL YEAR ELAPSED (FY 2016: EUR 15 MILLION)

* ‍CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS OF AROUND EUR 1 MILLION ARE EXPECTED (FY 2016: EUR 4.5 MILLION)​

* IS AIMING TO PAY A DIVIDEND FOR 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR ELAPSED