BRIEF-Delticom H1 ‍EBIT down 18.1 pct at 1.3 million euros​

Aug 14 (Reuters) - DELTICOM AG

* H1 ‍RECOGNIZED REVENUES OF EUR 297.1 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 8.0 % YEAR-ON-YEAR (H1 16: EUR 275.1 MILLION)​

* CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR TOTALLED EUR 0.8 MILLION AFTER EUR 0.9 MILLION IN H1 16

* H1 ‍EBIT DECREASED IN REPORTING PERIOD BY 18.1 % TO EUR 1.3 MILLION (H1 16: EUR 1.6 MILLION)​

* WE CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE THAT DELTICOM GROUP REVENUES IN CURRENT YEAR WILL INCREASE TO EUR 650 MILLION

* FY OUTLOOK: ‍WE ALSO EXPECT THAT DELTICOM GROUP'S EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR TO BE AT EUR 16 MILLION​