Oct 19 (Reuters) - Deluxe Family Co Ltd

* Says it signs agreement to transfer rate of return of 270 million shares in Xiamen International Bank to China Construction Bank’s Pudong branch for 990 million yuan ($149.47 million)

($1 = 6.6235 Chinese yuan renminbi)