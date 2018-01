BRIEF-Deluxe Qtrly Earnings Per Share $1.75

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Deluxe Corp:

* DELUXE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.75

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.40

* QTRLY REVENUE $494.9 MILLION VERSUS $480.2 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $482 MILLION TO $490 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 DILUTED EPS (GAAP) IN RANGE $1.25 TO $1.31

* SEES Q1 2018 ADJUSTED EPS IN RANGE $1.27 TO $1.33

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.065 BILLION TO $2.105 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 DILUTED EPS (GAAP) IN RANGE $5.42 TO $5.67

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS (NON-GAAP) IN RANGE $5.55 TO $5.80

* SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $55 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.40, REVENUE VIEW $500.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: