Nov 16 (Reuters) - DEMIRE:

* DGAP-ADHOC: DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG: SPEAKER OF THE EXECUTIVE BOARD MARKUS DREWS TO LEAVE THE COMPANY AT THE YEAR‘S END

* ‍EXECUTIVE BOARD RESPONSIBILITIES OF MARKUS DREWS BE ASSUMED BY RALF KIND (CFO) WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​