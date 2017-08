BRIEF-DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand comments on FY 2017 forecast

June 29 (Reuters) - DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG: AGM 2017 - HIGH DEGREE OF APPROVAL FOR ALL AGENDA ITEMS

* ‍NEW FORECAST FOR 2017: FFO I (AFTER TAXES, BEFORE MINORITY INTERESTS) OF EUR 8-10 MILLION​

* ‍BASED ON ITS CURRENT REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS, COMPANY IS FORECASTING RENTAL INCOME OF EUR 72-73 MILLION IN 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR​

* ‍IS ALSO ANTICIPATING A FURTHER SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN FFO FROM 2018​