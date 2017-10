Sept 18 (Reuters) - DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG

* DGAP-ADHOC: DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG SUCCESSFULLY RAISES AN ADDITIONAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF EUR 130 MILLION OF ITS UNSE-CURED, FIXED RATE NOTES ISSUED IN JULY 2017 FOR REFINANCING AND GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)