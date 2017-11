Nov 29 (Reuters) - Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG INCREASES FORECAST FOR THE 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR

* RAISES FORECAST FOR FFO I FOR 2017 FROM EUR 8 - 10 MILLION TO EUR 11 - 12 MILLION

* ALSO NOW EXPECTS RENTAL INCOME OF ROUGHLY EUR 74 MILLION IN 2017 (PREVIOUS FORECAST: EUR 72 - 73 MILLION)