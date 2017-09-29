BRIEF-Dena Bank cuts MCLR across all tenors ‍​

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Dena Bank:

* Says reduced marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) in all tenors ‍​

* Says has reduced base rate from 9.70 percent to 9.60 percent w.e.f. Oct 1, 2017

* Says cuts one year MCLR by 15 bps‍​ to 8.25 percent

* Says cuts six month MCLR by 15 bps‍​ to 8.20 percent