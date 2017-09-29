FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Dena Bank cuts MCLR across all tenors ‍​
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
September 29, 2017 / 8:06 AM / 19 days ago

BRIEF-Dena Bank cuts MCLR across all tenors ‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Dena Bank:

* Says reduced marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) in all tenors ‍​

* Says has reduced base rate from 9.70 percent to 9.60 percent w.e.f. Oct 1, 2017

* Says cuts one year MCLR by 15 bps‍​ to 8.25 percent

* Says cuts six month MCLR by 15 bps‍​ to 8.20 percent Source text: [Dena Bank has reduced Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate (MCLR) in all tenors and the revised MCLR w.e.f 1st October 2017. Dena Bank has reduced its one year MCLR, 6 months MCLR, and one month MCLR by 15 bps and 3 months MCLR & overnight MCLR by 20bps. Dena Bank has also reduced its Base rate from 9.70% to 9.60% w.e.f. 01.10.2017.] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.