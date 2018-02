BRIEF-Denbury Sees ‍2018 Development Capital Budget Of $300 Mln To $325 Mln

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Denbury Resources Inc:

* DENBURY PROVIDES OPERATIONAL UPDATE AND RESULTS OF SUCCESSFUL MISSION CANYON EXPLOITATION WELL, 2018 CAPITAL AND ESTIMATED PRODUCTION

* DENBURY RESOURCES INC - Q4 2017 PRODUCTION OF 61,144 BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT PER DAY

* DENBURY RESOURCES INC SEES ‍ 2018 DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL BUDGET OF $300 MILLION TO $325 MILLION, FULLY FUNDED FROM CURRENTLY EXPECTED OPERATING CASH FLOWS​

* DENBURY RESOURCES INC SEES ‍ 2018 ESTIMATED PRODUCTION RANGE OF 60,000 BOE/D TO 64,000 BOE/D, 3% ABOVE PRELIMINARY 2017 PRODUCTION AT MIDPOINT​