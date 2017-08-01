FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
BRIEF-Denny's Corporation Q2 earnings per share $0.12
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 1, 2017 / 9:01 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Denny's Corporation Q2 earnings per share $0.12

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Dennys Corp

* Denny’S Corporation reports results for second quarter 2017

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.14

* Q2 earnings per share $0.12

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $133.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $131.7 million

* Dennys Corp qtrly domestic system-wide same-store sales increased 2.6%, including growth of 2.7% at co restaurants

* Dennys Corp sees full year 2017 cash capital expenditures between $25 and $27 million

* Dennys Corp sees FY 2017 same-store sales growth at company and domestic franchised restaurants between 0% and 2%

* Dennys Corp sees full year 2017 total operating revenue between $523 and $532 million including franchise and licensing revenue between $140 and $142 million

* Dennys Corp - for full year 2017, expects 45 to 50 new restaurant openings, with net restaurant growth of 5 to 15 restaurants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.