BRIEF-Dennys says expanding into Europe through a franchise agreement ​

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Dennys Corp

* Denny’s announces expansion into United Kingdom

* Says ‍announced its expansion into Europe through a franchise agreement with Denny’s Magic Diners U.K.​

* Dennys Corp - ‍agreement will bring 10 locations to UK over next several years, with first expected to open in Wales by end of year​