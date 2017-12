Dec 14 (Reuters) - Denso Corp:

* DENSO ACQUIRES INFINITEKEY, INC. TO ADVANCE KEYLESS AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE

* DENSO - ‍TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED​

* DENSO - ‍INFINITEKEY ACQUIRED BY DENSO INTERNATIONAL AMERICA, DENSO'S NORTH AMERICAN REGIONAL HEADQUARTERS, AND IS NOW A SATELLITE OFFICE​