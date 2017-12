Dec 4 (Reuters) - Denso Corp

* Says it plans to merge with a Shizuoka-based unit ASMO CO.,LTD., which is mainly engaged in production and sales of small motor system product for automobiles, with effective date on April 1, 2018

* Says unit will be dissolved after merger

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/5YjcMy

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)