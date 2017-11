Nov 22 (Reuters) - ‍Dentsu Aegis Network :

* ‍Dentsu Aegis Network says has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Oxyma Group​

* ‍Dentsu Aegis Network says post-acquisition, Oxyma Group will be rebranded as Merkle, and all agencies as a Merkle Company​