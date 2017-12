BRIEF-Department Of Defense Selects Engility To Provide Chemical And Biological Defense Expertise

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Engility Holdings Inc:

* ENGILITY HOLDINGS INC - ‍SECURED A POSITION ON DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CHEMICAL AND BIOLOGICAL DEFENSE EXPERTISE​

* ENGILITY HOLDINGS - ‍$8 BILLION MULTI-AWARD INDEFINITE DELIVERY INDEFINITE QUANTITY VEHICLE ALLOWS DOD TO OBTAIN RESEARCH, DESIGN, AND DEVELOPMENT SERVICES​

* ENGILITY HOLDINGS INC - ‍WITH A 10-YEAR BASE AND A 5-YEAR OPTION, NEW AWARD WILL INCLUDE SOME RECOMPETE WORK AS WELL AS NEW OPPORTUNITIES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: