BRIEF-Department Of Energy awards Leidos spot on energy savings performance contract

July 19 (Reuters) - Leidos Holdings Inc

* Department Of Energy awards Leidos spot on energy savings performance contract

* Leidos Holdings Inc - ‍total contract value of approximately $55 billion for all awardees​

* Leidos Holdings- ‍contract has 5-year base ordering period, eighteen month option, and a total contract value of approximately $55 billion for all awardees​

* Leidos Holdings Inc - ‍leidos is one of 21 contractors eligible to compete for task orders under program​