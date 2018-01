Jan 15 (Reuters) - Dermapharm Holding SE:

* PLANS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING ON FRANKFURT STOCK EXCHANGE

* DERMAPHARM HOLDING - PLANNED SECONDARY OFFERING OF SHARES SHOULD ALLOW FOR A FREE FLOAT OF APPROX. 25%

* DERMAPHARM HOLDING - PLANS A CAPITAL INCREASE WITH GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROX. EUR 100 MILLION Source text for Eikon: (Gdynia Newsroom)