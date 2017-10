Oct 5 (Reuters) - Dermira Inc

* Dermira completes patient enrollment in two phase 3 pivotal trials of olumacostat glasaretil for the treatment of acne vulgaris

* Dermira Inc - Dermira expects to announce topline efficacy and safety results from CLAREOS-1 and CLAREOS-2 studies in Q1 of 2018