BRIEF-Dermira highlights new long-term safety data for glycopyrronium tosylate
October 13, 2017 / 1:10 PM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-Dermira highlights new long-term safety data for glycopyrronium tosylate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Dermira Inc:

* Dermira highlights new long-term safety data for glycopyrronium tosylate in primary axillary hyperhidrosis at fall clinical dermatology conference

* Dermira Inc - ‍daily treatment with glycopyrronium tosylate in Phase 3, open-label arido trial was generally well-tolerated​

* Dermira - ‍efficacy assessment suggests sweat reduction levels were maintained in patients treated with glycopyrronium tosylate during extended study​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

