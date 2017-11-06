BRIEF-Dermira posts Q3 loss $4.30/shr, says FDA accepts NDA for glycopyrronium tosylate

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Dermira Inc

* Dermira reports third quarter 2017 financial results and announces that FDA accepts new drug application for glycopyrronium tosylate for the treatment of patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis

* Dermira Inc - ‍FDA decision on new drug application for glycopyrronium tosylate expected by June 30, 2018​

* Dermira Inc - qtrly net loss per share, basic and diluted $4.30 ‍​

* Dermira Inc - updating its financial guidance for full year 2017; now expects collaboration and license revenue of approximately $4.3 million for FY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: