Sept 13 (Reuters) - Dermira Inc

* Dermira -‍ presented new patient-reported outcomes data from two Phase 3 clinical trials showing impact of primary axillary hyperhidrosis on patients​

* Dermira - Data suggest if approved, glycopyrronium tosylate wipes to have potential to reduce burden of disease for those with excessive underarm sweating​