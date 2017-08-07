FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dermira Q2 qtrly ‍net loss per share $0.93​
#Regulatory News
August 7, 2017 / 8:24 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Dermira Q2 qtrly ‍net loss per share $0.93​

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Dermira Inc:

* Dermira reports second quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update

* Dermira Inc qtrly ‍net loss per share, basic and diluted, $0.93​

* Dermira - ‍as of June 30, co had cash, cash equivalents and short- and long-term investments of $695.9 million and 41.6 million common shares outstanding​

* Dermira Inc - ‍reiterates its previously issued financial guidance for full year 2017​

* Dermira Inc - ‍for glycopyrronium tosylate, management anticipates submission of NDA to and communication from FDA will both occur in H2 of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

