Feb 22 (Reuters) - Dermira Inc:

* DERMIRA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* DERMIRA INC - ‍OLUMACOSTAT GLASARETIL TOPLINE PHASE 3 DATA EXPECTED Q1 2018​

* DERMIRA INC QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $‍1.34​

* DERMIRA INC QTRLY ‍COLLABORATION AND LICENSE REVENUE $1.3 MILLION VERSUS $22.5 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: