BRIEF-Dermira's Two Phase 3 Trials Evaluating Olumacostat Glasaretil In Patients With Acne Vulgaris Did Not Meet Co-Primary Endpoints

March 5 (Reuters) - Dermira Inc:

* DERMIRA’S TWO PHASE 3 TRIALS EVALUATING OLUMACOSTAT GLASARETIL IN PATIENTS WITH ACNE VULGARIS DID NOT MEET CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS

* DERMIRA INC - COMPANY EXPECTS TO DISCONTINUE PROGRAM

* DERMIRA - NONE OF THE CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINT RESULTS WERE STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT

* DERMIRA INC - ‍NO TREATMENT-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS WERE REPORTED, AND NO NEW OR UNEXPECTED EVENTS WERE OBSERVED​

* DERMIRA - ‍CONSISTENT WITH PHASE 2A,2B STUDIES, OLUMACOSTAT GLASARETIL WAS WELL-TOLERATED WITH ADVERSE EVENTS PRIMARILY MILD OR MODERATE IN SEVERITY​