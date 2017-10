BRIEF-Derwent London reports HY earnings of 45.42p/share

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Derwent London Plc

* HY ‍EPRA 1 NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED 0.9% TO 3,582P FROM 3,551P AT 31 DECEMBER 2016​

* HY ‍NET RENTAL INCOME INCREASED 9.2% TO £79.3M FROM £72.6M IN H1 2016​

* ‍HY EPRA EARNINGS PER SHARE INCREASED 22.3% TO 45.42P PER SHARE FROM 37.13P​

* ‍INTERIM DIVIDEND PER SHARE RAISED 25% TO 17.33P​

* ‍RECORD SIX MONTHS OF LETTINGS TOTALLING £23.4M, ON AVERAGE 0.5% ABOVE DECEMBER 2016 ERV​

* ‍POTENTIAL SURPLUS OF £170M STILL TO COME ON SUCCESSFUL EXECUTION OF TWO PROJECTS FOR DELIVERY 2019​

* ‍GUIDANCE FOR 2017 ERV RAISED TO A RANGE OF 2% TO -3% FROM 0% TO -5%​

* ‍EXPECT TO RAISE 2017 FINAL DIVIDEND BY 10%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: