FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
BRIEF-Desert Star enters $65 mln Precious Metals Purchase Agreement with Wheaton Precious Metals
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
A correction begins
Markets Weekahead
A correction begins
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Cricket
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 10, 2017 / 8:20 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Desert Star enters $65 mln Precious Metals Purchase Agreement with Wheaton Precious Metals

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Desert Star Resources Ltd

* Desert Star announces US$65 million Precious Metals Purchase Agreement with Wheaton Precious Metals; extends agreement with Capstone

* Desert Star - ‍Wheaton to pay $65 million for up to 100% of payable silver production, up to 100% of payable gold production from Kutcho Cu-Zn-Ag-Au project​

* Desert Star-‍under terms of proposed PMPA, co to be advanced US$7 million as early deposit with payments to be used to fund feasibility study expenditures​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.