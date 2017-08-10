FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Regulatory News
August 10, 2017 / 8:20 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Desert Star enters $65 mln Precious Metals Purchase Agreement with Wheaton Precious Metals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Desert Star Resources Ltd

* Desert Star announces US$65 million Precious Metals Purchase Agreement with Wheaton Precious Metals; extends agreement with Capstone

* Desert Star - ‍Wheaton to pay $65 million for up to 100% of payable silver production, up to 100% of payable gold production from Kutcho Cu-Zn-Ag-Au project​

* Desert Star-‍under terms of proposed PMPA, co to be advanced US$7 million as early deposit with payments to be used to fund feasibility study expenditures​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

