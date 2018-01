Jan 24 (Reuters) - Deson Construction International Holdings Ltd:

* UNIT ‍EXECUTED ORDERS TO DISPOSE 70 MILLION & 30 MILLION CITDL SHARES AT HK$0.133 PER SHARE & HK$0.129 PER SHARE RESPECTIVELY​

* ‍NET SALE PROCEEDS OF HK$13.1 MILLION FROM DISPOSAL ​‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: