Jan 8 (Reuters) - Destination Xl Group Inc:

* FOR DECEMBER, TOTAL SALES INCREASED 4.2 PCT TO $63.9 MILLION COMPARED TO $61.3 MILLION; COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 4.3 PCT

* NOVEMBER SALES ROSE 2.2 PCT TO $37.4 MILLION

* NOVEMBER SAME STORE SALES ROSE 0.9 PCT

* EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE LOW-END OF RANGE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2017